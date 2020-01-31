A fashion face-off between Khloé Kardashian and Bella Hadid in an almost identical outfit shows that denim-on-denim will be a big trend this season. It’s a look that’s been spotted on various runways in New York and Paris but the fact that these two stars went for an almost identical look proves that it’s going to be a popular choice for fashion fans this season.

Combining oversize shirts with a bustier and jeans is both excessive yet strangely sensual – and we love it! Seeing both these famous ladies in similar styles shows just how popular denim is and layering it in this way adds to its impact.

©@khloekardashian The celeb showed off her figure in three basic pieces from her closet

Khloé, in light, tight blue

Kim Kardashian’s little sister calls herself a denim doll, and was obviously paying homage to the Nineties with this particular outfit. The model and businesswoman opted for light blue separates that fitted her form snugly. It was a great way of proving that workwear can be modern and chic.

©GettyImages Mixing up pieces of the same color or pattern gives a polished style to your outfit

Street style approved



The place where a trend is really tried and tested out is on the streets – especially in the big cities of the world. And what is often called double-denim has been seen repeatedly. Whether using lighter fabrics or including a slight pattern, the combinations of shirts, jackets, pants, bustiers, maxi dresses or overalls are perfect for all body types. Throw in a slouchy purse or heels and you’ve got yourself a style winner.

©GettyImages With contrasting accessorizes, the model puts her own stamp on the look n

Bella and her characteristic urban twist

She’s a top model and has the self confidence to put her own stamp on outfits – often in an innovative way. Choosing top to toe denim isn’t for everyone but by combining straight cut jeans with a top and jacket in a mid-blue shade with a slight washed effect, Bella made the outfit work.

©GettyImages The runways were full of top-to-toe denim looks in various shades of blue

Top-to-toe denim look fever

Tommy Hilfiger, Saint Laurent, Dior or Stella McCartney have all added their take on the total denim look in recent runway shows: from mixing up leggings and macs, pleated skirts and short-sleeved blouses, all in this hard-working fabric. And, of course, if you want to pull the look off yourself, why not choose Pantone’s color of the year - Classic Blue - as the shade for your own total denim look?