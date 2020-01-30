Everything is all good for Selena Gomez – and it shows! The 26-year-old Rare songstress stepped out in Los Angeles in a sultry look while filming her latest music video. Selena was all smiles as she made her way around the set and showed off her outfit. The star rocked a gold slip dress and knee-high boots. Taking her hair to the next level, the Hands to Myself singer rocked tight curls. For her glam, Selena kept it simple and soft with a glossy lip and smoky eye.

©GrosbyGroup Selena Gomez debuted a new look on the set of her latest music video

There’s no telling which video she was filming, but fans were on hand to show their support. Selena’s latest look comes after she opened up about her past relationship and the “emotional abuse” that she endured. “I think that it's something that ... I had to find a way to understand it as an adult," Selena told NPR. "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."



She continued: "I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful. I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse." Selena’s revelation comes after the release of her number one album, Rare.

The Disney Channel alum’s latest project alludes to the past four years she has spent out of the spotlight, her love story and where she is right now in her life. In speaking about the phase that inspired her lead single Lose You to Love Me, the songstress shared that the song is about leaving that period of an unhealthy relationship behind.