What does Kate Middleton wear to serve breakfast to kids on a Wednesday morning? The perfect teal coat, of course. On January 29, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a surprise appearance at the London Early Years Foundation (LEYF) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school to discuss her new survey about childhood development, and opted for a sophisticated ensemble made up of dark skinny jeans, a delicate merino wool sweater featuring a lace collar by Sezanne and chic ankle boots from Aquatalia. She added a golden touch to her look with a pair of dainty earrings.

©GettyImages Kate opted for a sleek teal coat for an early morning engagement

Kate’s smart coat fit’s right in with Pantone’s 2020 color of the year, Classic Blue, which is a great color alternative to a basic black coat. Aside from being a hue that works well into spring, it was a subtle yet impactful pop of color to her black and white get up. On the beauty front, Prince William’s wife kept her makeup natural and radiant, meanwhile her hair was having a VA VA Voom moment as per usual.

Looking like she just got back from getting a blow out, the 38-year-old sat with a group of children and was photographed chatting with them, "about the importance of nutritious food for a child’s development from apprentices at the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy, before helping nursery teachers to serve breakfast to the children," according to Kensington Palace.

©GettyImages The Duchess served breakfast to a group of kids at LEFY

Last week, the royal launched her survey “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,” which aims to strike the conversation on raising the next generation. Just a day before, Kate joined a creative workshop on Tuesday run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Program and on Monday she stepped out to the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster.