Kulture is following in her mother Cardi B’s fashion footsteps. The 27-year-old singer took to social media to share an adorable new picture of her one-year-old daughter rocking a new (and uber-expensive!) outfit. But it wasn’t just any outfit—Cardi B and Offset’s daughter was in a full Burberry getup.

©@iamcardib Cardi B dressed her daughter Kulture in a $1K Burberry outfit

In the photo, baby Kulture is standing in the middle of the room dressed to the nines in her outfit. “I will never let you down babygirl,” the Press rapper wrote alongside the sweet photo. As for the outfit details, Cardi chose to style her daughter in Burberry. Kulture donned the Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat ($760) along with white undershirt, black leggings and olive-colored sneakers. The accessories were also courtesy of Burberry, including the Vintage Check and Icon Stripe Baseball Cap ($190) and the Mini Classic Vintage Check Cashmere Scarf ($280).

This isn’t the first time baby Kulture rocks a glamorous outfit—Cardi recently posted a photo of her daughter sporting a full Gucci getup, including a fanny pack from the luxe brand that retails at a casual $420. Just like her fashion, Kulture is also showing the world she might be gearing up for a music career.