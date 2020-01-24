This week, Kim Kardashian broke the Internet again by posting a picture of what breakfast looks like at her and Kanye West’s $60 million Hidden Hills home. “Morning Madness,” she captioned the Insta photo that received over 4.5 million likes. In it, she and Kanye and their four kids—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—are sitting around the dining table enjoying their first meal of the day together. One tiny detail fans may not have noticed is that Saint was donning uber-cool pajama set from a popular British clothing brand Selfie Clothing.

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian dresses her kids from British clothing brand Selfie Clothing

Her second oldest son is pictured wearing a white pajama set that features a variety of dinosaurs. According to the brand’s website, they design a range of “long and short sleeve t-shirts, capes and pajamas” aimed at kids between 2 and 12. And the unique part of these sets are that kids can actually color the shirts. Saint’s specific design comes with six fabric pens that, when used on the shirt, will not fade away.