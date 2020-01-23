She is one of the most admired models in the world, but still, Sara Sampaio has the same problems as we do! As 2020 kicks off with us all going back to work, the stunning 28-year-old is feeling nostalgic for the holiday season, posting some enviable pictures of her New Year’s beach break in the Caribbean. While she shared a new photo on Wednesday, the cover girl had also posted sun-drenched bikini pics earlier this month, adding cute comments like, “Just pretend I’m still on vacay,” and “I’m really not ready to get back to the cold,” proving that even supermodels living the lavish life have to come back to reality sometimes.

©sarasampaio Sara has been sharing beach pics during January, with one reading: “Just pretend I’m still on vacay.” Above is her latest idyllic post

In the photos, Sara looks out of this world in a tiny black bikini by Sommer Swim, showing off her curves, a beautiful no-makeup face, and an enviable golden tan. The model, whose net worth was estimated in $10 million in 2019, enjoys a sweet moment in life after years of hard work and discipline. Sara was discovered when she was just 15 but she reached stardom when she was the first Portuguese model to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in 2014, winning the title of Rookie of the Year.

Loading the player...

When talking about how she stays fit, the model and actress has revealed that its all about lifestyle, not dieting. She told HELLO!, “It’s a year-long body. You can’t just do it for summer. Having a healthy body is really about a year-long commitment.” The Portuguese beauty even shared one of her secrets to keeping in shape: “My favorite exercise tip to give is doing planks — they are key!"