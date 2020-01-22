From what we’ve witnessed over the years, we can only imagine Salma Hayek’s closet houses an extraordinary collection of designer treasures. Recently, the Mexican Actress signaled she’s back in London with a photo she posted on her social media account, and our obsession with some of her clothing was once again confirmed. In the pic, Salma appears in front of The Beatles store wearing a chic houndstooth peacoat by Gucci that retails for a cool $4,500 – no big deal.

©@salmahayek Salma’s Gucci coat retails for $4,500

“After a “long and winding road”... I’m finally back in London #thebeatles #London,” she wrote next to the snap. Salma’s relaxed outfit made her coat the star of her look as she casually teamed it with flared trousers and a light gray turtleneck sweater.

We get it. Salma’s ultra-chic coat isn’t accessible to most, but hear us out. Although the Like A Boss actress’ tweed coat is a major splurge, it’s meant to last for a lifetime of winters. Aside from standing out with a timeless print, the luxe garment embodies true elegance and features a mock neck, velvet trim and statement gold buttons.

©GettyImages The Hollywood star never fails to grab attention with her glam style

Moreover, it pairs seamlessly with just about anything, and its subtle A-line silhouette makes for a flattering move. The Frida star’s style has always been on point, and as of late she’s given us all the more reason to covet her looks.