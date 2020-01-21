The year 2019 proved to be a strong one for Jennifer Lopez, but 2020 isn’t staying too far behind. The triple threat was announced as the new face of Coach late last year, and her first campaign with the New York-based brand is finally out! JLo, who was tapped to join Michael B. Jordan as the global face of the brand, stars in the “Originals Go Their Own Way” campaign, rocked a classy red leather coat and the Coach logo embossed Hutton handbag.

©@Coach JLo stars in Coach’s Originals Go Their Own Way campaign

“Spontaneous, real and playful to reflect the inclusive and optimistic spirit of the house and New York City, it celebrates authenticity, individuality and those who forge their own unique way in life,” reads Coach’s latest press release. “Emphasized by the inspiring stories of Lopez and Jordan, both known as courageously independent individuals who have paved new paths while staying true to themselves, the campaign advocates for doing things your own way and expressing yourself through purpose and style.”

The design house first announced news of the 50-year-old superstar as the new face back in November. “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” she said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown downtown mix.”

©@jlo The singer-actress shared she “loved shooting in my hometown”

Excited for her latest accomplishment, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée took to social media to share a couple of photographs from her new fashion campaign. “Soakin’ up that NYC energy!!! Loved shooting in my hometown for my first campaign with @Coach,” she wrote next to the carousel. “New York is always an inspiring city—encouraging us to do our own thing and be an original! Special thanks to @StuartVevers and #JuergenTeller. #CoachSS20#CoachNY.”