Lupita Nyong’o is nominated for a SAG Award, but her dress also deserves an award. The Us actress joined fellow A-listers at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to show off her red carpet style with a stunning strapless Louis Vuitton gown that featured 32,000 sequins and crystals that took over 1,400 hours to make.

©GettyImages Lupita Nyong’o’s SAG Awards dress took over 1,400 hours to make

The Louis Vuitton design was inspired by the cruise 2020 collection and featured a white satin draped bustier and body skirt that was embellished with floral embroidery. “We’ve been working on this for months, since before Thanksgiving,” Lupita’s stylist Micaela Erlanger told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. “We really wanted to harness the elegance and timelessness and modernity that Lupita embodies and values.”

Embellished with 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads, the gown reportedly took more than 1,400 hours to complete and over 106 hours to cut and fabricate the dress. As for the accessories, Lupita paired the dress with a black “vanity case” bag and satin, caged booties that featured a peep toe and buckles. She also brought out all the stops when it came to her beauty look by wearing side-swept updo and an edgy eyeliner.