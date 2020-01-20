Jennifer Lopez brought out the rocks for the 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards! The 50-year-old actress, who was accompanied by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, arrived to the red carpet in a dazzling getup that included a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black gown. However, the best part of her awards fashion was her shining accessories that included over $9 million of jewels. Yes, $9 million!

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards wearing over $9 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds

The Hustlers actress wore a variety of Harry Winston jewels, including a cascading drop necklace with diamonds, line drop earrings with diamonds, wire diamond bracelet with round brilliant, pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds, a secret cluster bracelet with diamonds, cushion-cut diamond ring and a lotus cluster ring with diamonds all set in platinum.

The jewels were the perfect choice for JLo’s choice of gown for the special evening. She wore a stunning black off-the-shoulder gown that featured an oversized bow gracing the back of her dress. For her beauty, the entertainer wore her hair slicked back in a sleek bun and natural makeup.