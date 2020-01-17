It may be men’s fashion week in Paris, but Cardi B is taking all the attention with her latest street style look. On Thursday, the Grammy-Award-winning rapper stepped out wearing a sheer, mesh bodysuit over solely her undergarments. Cardi slipped into the head-turning number to attend the show Laundered Works Corp, which had a collaboration with her husband Offset. The 27-year-old battled the cool temperatures with a faux fur coat by Adrienne Landau, and an ultra-chic bedazzled ski mask by Bradley Jordan, only Cardi can pull off.

©GrosbyGroup Cardi B turned heads wearing a daring all-black get-up

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media to congratulate her hubby with a fierce photo of the couple. “Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things,” she wrote next to the pic.

There’s no doubt Cardi B likes to go all out when it comes to dressing up for fashion week. Last year, she stole looks when wearing an equally bold custom bodysuit by Aliétte with a graphic geometric print. Then there was the time she completely disguised herself when she covered her entire body and face in a floral garment by Richard Quinn. The only way anyone could ever know it was the Dominican-American artist was if she told so herself.

©@iamcardib Cardi’s bedazzled mask reportedly took 36 hours to make and cost thousands of dollars

With New York Fashion Week quickly approaching, we envision the I Like It Rapper is looking to amp her wardrobe with the unimaginable. Being she never stops amusing us when it comes to her sartorial choices, this year shouldn’t be any different.