It may be winter but Salma Hayek is bringing springtime vibes with her week of butterflies. The Like A Boss actress, who once wore butterfly tattoos to spice up her outfit due to her lack of jewelry at the time, inspired Billy Porter’s red-carpet look from earlier this week. And now, the Mexican actress is throwing it back to another butterfly outfit by designer Emanuel Ungaro. “This is the week of the butterfly in honour of @TheeBillyPorter, here is a throwback of me with my @emanuelungaroparis outfit,” she wrote next to the sexy snap.

©@salmahayek The Mexican actress shared a sexy #TBT in honor of Billy Porter

In the photo, Salma looks gorgeous as ever wearing a lace floral skirt and ultra-sexy butterfly-shaped top that leaves little to the imagination. She truly rocks the look like no other while her facial expression screams something like: yes, I know I’m sexy.

Earlier this week, her co-star took a page out of her stylebook at the Critics Choice Awards. Billy rocked a mint green gown featuring a sharp square neckline and a princess-like voluminous skirt. Billy seems to have taken inspiration from Salma as he decked himself with butterfly tattoos all over his arms and décolletage.

©@salmahayek Billy channeled Salma circa 1998

The Frida star took to social media to share a side by side of their respective looks and captioned it with: “@TheeBillyPorterlooking better than me in the butterflies tattoos last night at the @CriticsChoice awards.”

In a new video with Vogue, the mom-of-one takes viewers through some of her most iconic outfits. When it came to explaining the details behind the artsy outfit she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998 Salma shared, “I thought butterflies would be nice. It was my design to make the dress more interesting,” she says.

She continued: “I was very proud actually to come up with something interesting. “They were really hard to come across. I might have painted them, because stickers weren’t probably existing at the time.”