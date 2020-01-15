It’s been a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world with their surprise announcement. While Harry’s been in London sorting out details with the Queen and the rest of his family about his and his wife’s future, Meghan Markle was in Canada with their eight-month-old son, Archie Harrison . The 38-year-old was seen in Vancouver on Tuesday when she stepped out to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center. The brunette beauty was out wearing a cream-colored sweater by The Row she first wore as Rachel Zane in Suits seven years ago.

©@Downtowneastsidewomenscenter Meghan visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver

That’s right! Meghan first wore the piece in season three, episode nine. The former actress took a casual approach and cozied up in the cable-knit cashmere-blend sweater teamed with a pair of dark skinny jeans, a black tote bag by Cuyana, and a pair of essential quilted boots by Le Chameau. Her sister in law, Kate Middleton is also a fan of the utilitarian footwear brand.

The California native appeared in a group photo with eight women, who were all smiles as they posed next to Prince Harry’s wife. The photo was shared on the center’s official page on social media. "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community," read the caption.

©@Suits The former actress re-wore the cashmere-blend sweater from Suitsn

With her latest look, the mom-of-one proves she’s a sartorial whiz when it comes to wearing timeless pieces. Over the years we’ve come to the realization that Meghan’s wardrobe is mainly composed of basics, which allows her style to remain on point year after year.