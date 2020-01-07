It’s leather weather, and in case you’re wondering how to rock the never-ending trend from head to toe, allow Rosalía to show you how it’s done. The Spanish singer recently rocked a pair of buttery leather trousers with a matching kimono jacket, and we’re ready to take after her ways. There’s no better time to wear leather than during the fall and winter months, so in case you’ve been wanting to dip into the trend, now’s the time! Except why not just take a full dive à la Rosalía.

©@rosalia.vt Rosalía masters a head-to-toe leather look

The 26-year-old is fearless when it comes to fashion and beauty, and it’s not often people, who aren’t entertainers or performers can channel her bold sartorial choices, but this is a look we can actually get behind.

Black leather trousers are timeless, which is why we suggest investing in a pair you won’t get sick of and will want to wear for years to come.

These kick flare trousers from & Other Stories ($379) are one of our top picks for how they flawlessly pair with just about anything. Whether you’re feeling chic or edgy, consider these a must-have for sleek everyday style.

©& Other Stories & Other Stories, Kick Flare Trousers, $379

If you’re looking for a pair that’s equally dressy as it is a little rock ‘n’ roll, then perhaps this high-rise pair from Self-Portrait ($335) will be your top contender. Not only can they be filed under your office wardrobe, but you can also keep them in rotation for social functions.

©MyTheresa.com Self-Portrait High-rise leather pants, $335

To do a full leather ensemble as the Con Altura singer mastered, a belted kimono jacket will do the trick. We envision this jacket from Etsy becoming a favorite being it instantly ups the ante whether paired with leather or anything else, really.