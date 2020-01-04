As “fan-gorias” will know, Eva Longoria rarely steps out nowadays without wearing her Santiago necklace. It’s almost like the special accessory is permanently clasped around the 44-year-old star’s neck, radiating first-time mommy pride to the world. Well, it’s a new decade, and with that has come an upgraded version of her prized possession. High end jeweler LAJOUX gifted the Desperate Housewives alum a diamond-encrusted Santiago name necklace and Eva is pumped.

“You know I’ll be rocking this,” Eva excitedly quipped along with a shot of the golden necklace in its box on Friday, January 3. The L.A. born jewelers were thrilled to repost the star, writing: “Beautiful @evalongoria showing off her sparkling Santiago @lajoux.jewelry Diamond Name Necklace this Friday! Beyond excited.”

The Grand Hotel maven was on a gratitude spree, spotlighting various holiday gifts on her social media. A limited edition ABC art print for Santi from friend Brian Atwood. Some holiday garb from Reese Witherspoon - designed by her line Draper James, of course. And, the aforementioned necklace. However, that wasn’t the only custom jewelry shared.

Eva also praised ZOE LEV, another L.A. based affordable jeweler. “Love my gift from @zoelevjewerly,” she wrote. “Has Santi and brother and sisters initials!” Also in gold, the chic chain was adorned with a “T,” “M,” “J,” and “S.”

Eva and her husband José decided that their son’s name would dually honor Spanish culture and people close to their hearts. Santiago means “Saint James,” and pays homage to the patron Saint of Spain. Meanwhile, Santiago “Enrique” Bastón shares his middle name with two men close to Eva’s heart. Her father whom she has opened up about as being one of the most important men in her life and BFF Ricky Martin – whose full name is Enrique José Martín Morales.