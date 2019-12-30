Kate Middleton really wanted to rethink her Christmas Day outfit. According to one lucky royal watcher who had an interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge during the walkabout ahead of the family church service in Norfolk, the 37-year-old shared that she should have worn something else for the occasion. “Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot,” Karen Anvil told Metro. “She said ‘I really shouldn’t have worn this’” Karen continued: “I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls, and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake it was a genuine discussion. It was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are completely different with the public than with the press.”

©GettyImages Kate Middleton revealed she was hot in her coat on Christmas Day

Kate was the picture of style as she wore a double-breasted Catherine Walker coat. The Duchess’ grey coat had an elaborate fur collar. Completing her look, the duchess wore a green fascinator. Equally as stylish (though were not sure if she was warm) was William and Kate’s four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. The young royal was dressed to the nines in a green coat with dark tights and little black shoes.