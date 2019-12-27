Kim Kardashian is one of the world’s best gifters, especially when it comes to her kids. For Christmas, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star surprised her eldest child with a truly one-of-a-kind gift for Christmas.

The beauty mogul purchased a jacket that belonged to none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. Kim paid $65,000 for a MJ jacket at an auction just for her fashionista daughter, North West.

©@kimkardashian Kim and her husband Kanye West pose with their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, at their Christmas party

The proud momma of four took to her social media profile and shared the purchase with her 155 million followers — giving everyone some insight on the gift purchase for her daughter Northie.

The jacket, which cost a cool $65,625, was worn by the Give Love on Christmas Day singer for Elizabeth Taylor’s 65 birthday in 1997.

©@kimkardashian Michael Jackson fans everywhere wished they were North West after she was gifted this piece of pop culture history

In the video, you can hear Kim as she describes the jacket, “Kanye and I gave North this jacket, the same one Michael Jackson wore with Elizabeth Taylor.”