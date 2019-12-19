It’s your time to shine. And what better way to do it than in this season’s must-have: the sequined skirt. As perfect for a fancy day event as it is for an evening out, this new closet staple will make you sparkle like never before. Channeling a ‘70s vibe but with a very 21st century take, designers have opted for pencil-style skirts or mini ones to show off your legs below their iridescent shine.

The major advantage with these pieces is the ability to combine them with myriad options. From chunky knitted sweaters, structured blouses and fitted tops, take tips from fashion influencers who have been playing with color combinations to create some sparkling results.

Skirts that are perfect for day or night

Shine bright like a diamond

Options are aplenty on the sequined skirt front - from pieces encrusted in small sequins as were seen on the catwalks of Milan at Bottega Veneta’s show or more defined geometric patterns on longer skirts a lá Paco Rabanne. In both cases the ladylike aesthetic will bring a fluid movement and visual delight to the outfits.

Sequins are back with a force this fall-winter

Layered looks

As colder temperatures hit, it’s inevitable that layering becomes a must. And a sequined skirt adds a whole new dimension to this perennial conundrum. The metallic looks of Louis Vuitton and the slouchy midi skirts of Celine are already top of many fashionista’s wish-lists. High boots, duster coats and high-necklines are important to balance out this look.

Play around with different textures

Stand-out skirts

Shining iridescently was a massive trend on the runways – and incorporating strong colors is a great way to be fashion forward. From the Liz Mini Skirt by NBD ($54), –which has a stand-out red, black and white squared pattern – to a midi skirt like X Revolve Evans Skirt by House of Harlow 1960 ($149) featuring shiny and matte sequins.