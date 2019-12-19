Queen Maxima’s holiday style is the gift that keeps on giving this season. The Dutch royal made a sparkling appearance at the 2019 Christmas Music Gala on Wednesday, December 18. King Willem-Alexander’s wife stunned wearing one of the season’s hottest trends, a sequin dress. The festive number by Nina Ricci featured long sleeves and a round neck collar. Maxima, 48, teamed her dress with black stockings and matching pumps. The mom of three looked fresh and stylish wearing her golden locks down in soft waves for the outing.

©GettyImages Queen Maxima wowed in a sequin dress at the 2019 Christmas Music Gala

Maxima, who is the honorary chairwoman of Méér Muziek in de Klas (More Music in the Classroom), was the guest of honor at the taping of the show, which will broadcast in The Netherlands on NPO1 December 22. The largest school band in The Netherlands, consisting of 305 children, performed at the gala. Maxima joined the children, as well as hosts Buddy Vedder and Romy Monteiro, on stage during the event in Zwolle.

After attending the gala last year, the Argentine-born royal penned a blog post about the importance of music education for children. “More music in the classroom: together we can do it! At primary schools throughout the Netherlands, children discover how much fun it is to make music together. More and more teachers and masters get the taste and give music a bigger role in their class,” she wrote. “Parents hear how much fun their children have with music and are also enthusiastic."

©GettyImages The Dutch royal parted her hair in the middle and styled her golden locks down in soft waves

Maxima continued, “I am very pleased with the right attention to music education and I am proud of what we have put in motion together. More Music in the Classroom is crescendo. Music is becoming more and more a permanent place at school and therefore a permanent place in the lives of children. That is very valuable.” The Queen also admitted that she enjoys engagements that involve music. She shared, “For me personally, every musical work visit is a party.”