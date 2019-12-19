‘Tis the season to rock tartan and Kate Middleton isn’t sleeping on the holiday-ready trend. On Wednesday, December 18, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas party, wearing a red plaid dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead ($2762). Although there are no cameras allowed inside, some caught a glimpse of Kate as she arrived at Buckingham Palace. The festive number features a crisp white collar and cuffs, a matching belt, and dramatic puff sleeves.

©GettyImages Kate arrived wearing a festive tartan dress by Emilia Wickstead

Kate’s sparkly stud earrings were visible from outside the car while sitting with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. In December 2018, the Duchess wore the same print in the form of a midi skirt also by Emilia Wickstead for an event at Kensington Palace.

The mom-of-three recently stunned in yet another printed midi dress when she and her husband Prince William appeared in A Berry Royal Christmas Special. Kate donned a bold red frock by Alessandra Rich that ties at the neck and features a polka dot and petal print and cuffed sleeves.

©TheModist.com The plaid number is currently sold out on most websites

During the Christmas TV special with Mary Berry, the royal rocked a deep green knit dress from Massimo Dutti. The cozy frock is winter-ready with a high neck, long sleeves, and a large tie at the waist.