Zozibini Tunzi, the activist and South African model who was crowned Miss Universe at the end of 2019, gave us some fantastic inspiration while walking the streets of New York recently. Rocking a shiny, metallic suit on top of an animal print shirt, Zozibini showed us, once again that fashion can be fun.

The activist and pageant winner embarked has been wearing one show-stopping outfit after another since she won the tittle.

©GettyImages The South African wore a straight-cut pant suit in a shiny gold material

She wore a Dahlia blazer ($595) with a tuxedo inspired lapel and a pair of Lucinda straight-cut pants ($395), both covered in golden copper glitter and by the brand Ramy Brook, basically a perfect antidote to the neutral colors that seem to abound in fashion lately.

Upping the trend factor was the dalmatian print top with a high neck that she wore underneath. And the final touch: pointed-toe black patent pumps.

Now the good news, this trendy look can be copied from as little as $270. See the options.

©Asos Get your glitter on with this comfortable blazer with elasticated waist pants

Metallic suit

The fall-winter catwalks showed that metallic looks are very much back in vogue. This pantsuit from Soaked In Luxury is comprised of a low-cut jacket, great pockets and long pants with an elasticated waist. Asos ($180).

©Missguided Go for the perfect contrast with a casual printed top

Animal print top

This long-sleeved dalmatian print top, gathered at the neck and around the waist, is the perfect informal contrast to the rest of the outfit. And the combination of different styles give more functionality to this kind of look. Missguided ($28).