It’s the holiday season and stars are dressing the part! Dascha Polanco attended the premiere screening of Bombshell, the powerful film that tells Gretchen Carlson’s story and highlights other incidents that affected women in media, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. Dascha showed up to the star-studded event dazzling from head-to-toe while wearing a festive black suit by Harry Halim covered in colorful metallic dots. The In the Heights star looked sexy-glam sporting the Galaxy Tuxe ($590) and teamed it with an equally holiday-ready beauty look.

©GettyImages Dascha was beaming in a festive suit by Harry Halim

The 37-year-old’s makeup featured flawless radiant skin, some contour, sexy eye makeup including long fluttery lashes, and bold, glossy red lips. It’s a look worth trying for your next holiday party!

Dascha wore her hair pulled back in a low side-parted ponytail to expose her large crystal stud earrings from Erickson Beamon. She completed her ensemble with pointy black heels adorned with sparkly rhinestones by AM Soulmates. So chic!

©GettyImages Dascha’s radiant makeup was holiday-ready

The Dominican-American actress took to social media to share her beaming get-up. Next to the snap she wrote, “Last night’s @bombshellmovie premiere was uncomfortably necessary. Shoutout to @gretchencarlson and all women. We have a voice, let’s use it. #Bombshell . . . .”

©@sheisdash Dascha’s loves to play with bold fashion and beauty looks

When it comes to her personal style, the Orange Is the New Black alum isn’t one to shy away from head-turning garbs or standout beauty looks. The mom-of-two is always keeping it fresh as she likes to play with toned down classics as well as daringly bold looks both in the fashion and beauty realms.