On Tuesday, December 10, the Swedish Royal family dressed in white tie, head-turning gowns and sparkly tiaras when they attended the Nobel Prize Ceremony in Stockholm. Among them was Princess Madeleine, who carried a little piece of Venezuela with her when she wore a bright pink dress by Venezuelan designer Angel Sanchez. The 37-year-old brightened the room with a stunning strapless gown from the Spring 2020 collection. The satin gown features an elegant drapey back detail and a cinched waist giving the effect of a peplum silhouette.

©GettyImages Madeleine wears a dress from Angel Sanchez’s Resort 2020 collection

Madeleine accessorized with the ultimate royals’ accessory: a sparkly tiara. The royal headpiece which is Princess Margaretha’s Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara features large blue stones and diamonds interlaced in a lattice-style. The royal added more sparkle to her look with a pair of dazzling statement earrings and a crystal bracelet.

This isn’t the first time the Miami-based royal wears a creation by Angel Sanchez. The designer’s social media account shared a side by side photo à la ten-year-challenge with Madeleine wearing a gorgeous white gown and the pink dress she recently donned. The snap was captioned with, “2009-2019 Your favorite? #princessmadeleine #thenobelprize #angelsanchez.”

©GettyImages Madeleine’s Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara features large blue stones and diamonds

As a Miami resident, it’s no surprise the mom-of-three is familiar with Latin culture and designers. During an interview for Swedish magazine Mama, Madeleine recently opened up about her life in Florida with her husband, American financier Chris O’Neill and their three children, Princesses Leonore, five, and Adrienne, one, and Prince Nicolas, four. “I want to be home with my kids as much as I can,” she told the publication.