Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has continually wowed with her royal style, cementing her as fashion icon. Given Kate’s taste for elegance and timeless fashion, it’s no surprise that the royal mom of three shares a similar sense of style with a fellow royal icon, Grace Kelly. The Duchess evoked memories of the late Princess Grace on Wednesday evening as she stepped out to the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Reception wearing a dark navy velvet gown.

©GettyImages Kate Middleton’s latest fashion triumph drew comparisons to Grace Kelly

The Alexander McQueen design featured a sweetheart V-neckline that resembled a dress the American-born royal wore over half a century ago. Grace posed for photographer Howell Conant in 1955 wearing a black cocktail dress. Over 60 years later, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar look.

Like Prince Albert’s mother, Kate teamed her dress with statement drop earrings. However, Princess Charlotte’s mom added a little more sparkle with her go-to tiara, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, and Her Majesty’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace.