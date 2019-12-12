If there’s someone who knows how to rock a headscarf like a pro, it’s Eva Mendes. The Cuban-American beauty wears the accessory like no other and has made it into her signature hairstyle. The 45-year-old has perfected the look so much so, that she doesn’t even need an actual headscarf to get it right. Eva took to her social media to post a photo where she wears a pair of tights to mimick the headscarf look. That’s right – actual stockings!

©@evamendes Eva wears tights as a headscarf and still looks amazing

Next to the snaps she wrote, “That time when @steevedaviault used my tights as a head scarf. He creates on the spot. When he saw that I wasn’t gonna use the new pair of tights I bought, he thought well let’s put them to use! Love you SD!”

Ryan Gosling’s longtime love previously shared wearing a headscarf is her solution to bad hair days, but if we’re being honest, she could wear one on any given day, and we’d still be fawning over how great she looks.

The Hitch star has previously spoken about her love for headscarves. During an interview with The Cut the fashion designer revealed she had always envisioned a turban in her collection.

“I had a head wrap on, like a head-wrap, turban-ish thing—not a full-on turban—and I was like, ‘Okay, we gotta get into turbans.” she said.