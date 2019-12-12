Move over, Mariah Carey! There’s another singer in town that knows the power of a festive photoshoot. Camila Cabello is clearly ready for the holidays in her latest shoot—the 22-year-old singer got in the Christmas spirit and posed in front of a colorful backdrop wearing a gorgeous outfit fit for the holidays.

©GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello wore an eighties-inspired outfit for a Christmas photoshoot

In the exclusive photos, the Havana singer is dressed to the nines in a white two-piece set. The one-shoulder top is completely engulfed in large ruffles that extend all the way through her right arm. Meanwhile, the matching skirt features a silky material at the top, while the bottom half of the skirt includes the same ruffles. And what’s a Christmas photoshoot without some festive props? Camila is pictured having fun with a variety of accessories, including a red hot guitar, a mini Santa Claus hat and fuzzy balls.

For the shoot, Camila wore her hair in the usual style—long, curly waves with her wispy bangs framing her face. The star, who is known for her curls, recently admitted that she used a perm to get those picture-perfect curls. "I got a perm and I've never felt more confident” she said after attending her first Paris Fashion Week show. “I actually have straight hair, but I've always wanted curls."