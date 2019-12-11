Is it a bird? Is it an angel? Is it a – no, it’s Cardi B! Leave it to the Press rapper to appear to court wearing the most extravagant coat covered in full plumage. On Tuesday, December 10, the 27-year-old showed up to the Queens Criminal Court for a hearing, but it’s her choice of attire that made it to the front pages. Cardi stepped out of the car wearing a black and white menswear-inspired ensemble complete with a black tie. She topped it with the ultimate feathered coat featuring an exuberant hood and extra long train.

©GettyImages Cardi rocked a feathered coat to the Queens court

The entertainer was all smiles as she walked up to the court, and although it was hard to see her ultra-sleek hairstyle, her glossy straight tresses peeked from underneath the massive hood. Talk about being extra! The mom-of-one made her way past fans and photographers who captured her bigger-than-life entrance to the Queens Court.

The Grammy award-winning rapper returned for a follow-up hearing for an incident from 2018 in which she was charged on 12 accounts, including two counts on felony attempted assault with the intent to cause serious injury, criminal solicitation, harassment, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

©GettyImages Cardi’s coat featured an extra-long feather train

The New York native never stops amazing us when it comes to her sartorial choices and court hearings are no exception! Back in June, the I Like It rapper showed up to her appointment equally stylish wearing a boss blue and pink suit and accessorized with a pink Birkin handbag and strappy metallic sandals. Cardi upped the ante by dying her hair to match her suit.