Queen Letizia wore the chicest all-black outfit twice in one day

Queen Letizia didn’t need a pop of color to make a statement on Tuesday. The Spanish royal turned heads in an all-black ensemble as she stepped to two separate engagements on December 3. King Felipe’s wife cut a stylish figure in a double-breasted wool-blend coat by Carolina Herrera.

The chic outerwear featured a stand-up collar and pearl buttons. Letizia later removed the designer coat revealing her black fringe BOSS sheath dress underneath. The Queen styled her dark tresses straight down for the occasion, while accessorizing her ensemble with diamond stud earrings, a Bottega Veneta clutch and Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps.

The designer outerwear featured pearl buttons

Letizia first wore the monochrome outfit to a seminar on Health and Climate Change titled "Invest in climate action for Health: reducing emissions, clean our air, save lives.” The event was held in connection with the United Nations Health and Climate Change Conference (COP25 ) taking place in Madrid. The day before, the Spanish King and Queen hosted a reception for participants of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, including Grace Kelly's son Prince Albert, at the royal palace.

Beneath the chic coat, Letizia wore a black fringe BOSS dress

After the seminar on Tuesday, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía’s mom stayed in her black ensemble for a gala with husband King Felipe. Though she made one minor change to her look. Letizia traded her stud earrings for her Joyas de Pasar diamond chanton earrings.

The monarchs attended the 99th annual ABC International Journalism Awards at Casa de ABC, which recognizes the professional career and the best journalistic works published by publishing companies. Felipe looked sharp in a black suit and bow tie alongside his glamorous wife.