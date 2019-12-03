Kate Middleton stepped out to Buckingham Palace sans her husband Prince William on Tuesday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall at a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth for NATO leaders to mark the 70th anniversary of the NATO Alliance. NATO, which was established in 1949, is holding its 2019 summit in London, December 3 and December 4.

©GettyImages Kate looked gorgeous in a green dress for the reception at Buckingham Palace

Prince George’s mom was pictured heading to the Queen’s London residence in a festive long-sleeve green dress by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. The Duchess styled her glossy locks down in bouncy waves for the occasion.

©GettyImages Prince Charles' wife wore a red dress for the occasion

Kate attended the engagement sans Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge is currently on a four-day tour of Kuwait and Oman. Instead, the Duchess was accompanied by her private secretary Catherine Quinn. Like Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall opted for a holiday shade donning a red dress for the outing.