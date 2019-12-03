Are you looking for a fresh new pair of sneakers? If so, look no further than one of Kate Middleton’s favorite brands, Superga. The Italian Heritage brand known for making sportswear look chic has a new collaboration with Chicas Latinas, and we should warn you, you’re going to want all four styles! Not only do they scream comfort with thick rubber soles and sturdy cotton canvas, but each of the styles which are named after women feature cute graphics and colorful illustrations significant to Latin cultures.

©Superga.com Flatform Amelia Ochoa, $139

The Amelia Ochoa Flatform is dubbed as “a romantic update to the classic Superga sneakers” and features embroidered script on the side that reads “besame mucho,” which translates to kiss me a lot. The casual style adds a romantic feel to any look!

©Superga.com Fernanda Medina, $139.90

The Fernanda Medina sneaker is also part of the collection and is distinguished by a cute cactus motif and small sun stars embroidered on the side. They’re sure to brighten up any low-key outfit. If you’re into high-top styles, then the Elisa Ochoa will be your top pick. It stands out with pretty embroidered florals along the side that instantly appeal to the eye.

©Superga.com Elisa Ochoa, $159.90

Lastly, but definitely not least, the Daniela Botero Superga is a low top that features a sugar skull surrounded by tiny flowers. They’re equally fun and simple – a win-win situation! In the past, the Duchess of Cambridge has sported her Supergas to outdoor engagements and styled them with chic get-ups to strike a balance.