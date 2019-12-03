Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in green for night at Buckingham Palace sans Prince William

Kate Middleton stepped out to Buckingham Palace sans her husband Prince William on Tuesday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall at a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth for NATO leaders to mark the 70th anniversary of the NATO Alliance. NATO, which was established in 1949, is holding its 2019 summit in London, December 3 and December 4.

Kate looked gorgeous in a green dress for the reception at Buckingham Palace

Prince George’s mom was pictured heading to the Queen’s London residence in a festive long-sleeve green dress by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. The Duchess styled her glossy locks down in bouncy waves for the occasion.

MORE: Look like a royal this holiday season with fashion inspo from Letizia, Kate, Meghan, more!

Prince Charles' wife wore a red dress for the occasion

Kate attended the engagement sans Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge is currently on a four-day tour of Kuwait and Oman. Instead, the Duchess was accompanied by her private secretary Catherine Quinn. Like Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall opted for a holiday shade donning a red dress for the outing.

MORE: When we might see Kate Middleton in a tiara next!

Her Majesty welcomed NATO leaders to her London home on December 3

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in attendance at the special palace reception. Melania looked characteristically stylish in a yellow Valentino cape coat. Prior to the reception, the American couple enjoyed tea with the Prince of Wales and Camilla at Clarence House.

Melania Trump donned a yellow Valentino cape coat for the reception with the British royals

Notably absent from the royal affair on Tuesday were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently taking a break from royal duties for “extended family time.” The royal couple, along with their son Archie Harrison, will also be skipping Christmas with the royals at Sandringham this year. The Sussexes will instead celebrate Archie’s first Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.