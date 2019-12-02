There’s a new round of Selena Gomez x PUMA gear to get your hands on, and like previous collections, this one comes with special details that speak to the artist. In an interview with InStyle, the Lose You to Love Me singer shared the meaning behind the semicolon on her latest designs. “I try to include a few little things that represent something to me,” she told the publication. “I got that [tattoo] on my wrist with the cast of 13 Reasons Why, and it was because I wanted to continue life no matter how difficult it got,” she shared.

Selena's effortless style never disappoints

She continued, “To me, it represents getting back up. No matter what, life is going to be hard, and it's about the people you surround yourself and it's the way you get back up from it.” The small graphics are found on the back of the leggings’ waistbands.

As for the other symbols, the 27-year-old explained, “...they’re my birth date, coordinates, and an arrow pointing forward. They all mean something.” The new drop features an array of timeless and on-trend rugby-inspired looks in navy, pink, silver and white. It’s equal parts cute and functional with pieces for lounging at home over the holidays as well as athletic-wear to get you moving.

Selena’s effortlessly cool style never misses a beat, which is why we’re always curious to know about any style secrets we can apply to our wardrobes.