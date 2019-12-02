Queen Letizia exudes glamour wearing H&M to palace reception

Queen Letizia of Spain was the picture of elegance at a palace reception on Monday. King Felipe’s wife stepped out in a sleeveless ivory BOSS blouse that highlighted her toned arms. Letizia, 47, teamed the top with a textured linen-silk blend skirt from the sustainable H&M Conscious Collection. The mom of two accessorized her glamorous look with Manolo Blahnik black suede pumps and her Gold & Roses Joyas earrings, while sweeping her dark tresses up into a sophisticated updo.

Queen Letizia looked stylish, per usual, for the reception on December 2

The Spanish monarchs hosted a reception for participants of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, which is taking place in Madrid from December 2 until December 13. Letizia and Felipe welcomed Grace Kelly’s son Prince Albert of Monaco, as well as Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and other heads of state, governments and delegations to Madrid’s royal palace on Monday.

The mom of two styled her hair up for the occasion

During the reception, Felipe delivered a speech saying "there are no borders that can protect us from the effects of climate change. We cannot postpone decision-making. We must act from shared leadership, firmly.”

The monarch noted that while there is hope, there is “much work to be done” and that it will “very likely take several generations to achieve it.” King Felipe said, “To all those who, in one way or another and the scope of their responsibilities, have the ability to guide and facilitate the change towards a development model compatible and respectful of the limits of our planet.”

The Spanish royals welcomed Prince Albert of Monaco to the palace in Madrid

Princess Leonor’s father concluded his remarks declaring, “The fight against climate change represents a great opportunity that we must seize: ecology and economy are not incompatible, but quite the opposite."