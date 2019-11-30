"I love color! It is my starting point to develop a collection. I am from the Caribbean, and there were not a lot of winters in my childhood memory, so it has been challenging but fascinating at the same time. I have truly enjoyed designing Fall/Winter collections. Adapting JO iconic silhouettes like balloon sleeves and ruffles in heavier materials like leather, wool and knits has been a new experience, and I am loving it."

©GettyImages The Colombian designer always has the who's who in her front rows

Latin women are constantly struggling with stereotypes on style and fashion choices, yet you have set a 'before and after' for our identity within the industry. What do we need to start doing less of – and more of – to stay on top of everything that’s happening these days?

"I really don’t believe in stereotypes anymore. We live in a world with all eyes ready to give an opinion, good or bad. My only advice is that women should dress for themselves and feel confident. Jean Lanvin once said, 'The great factor in dressing elegantly, is personality.' Fashion has to be fun, enjoy life and cherish your experiences, so dress for that!"

The number one trend (that we expect to be a lasting reality) is sustainability, yet everyone has a different concept of it. What is your take on it?

"Most of my inspiration comes from the exuberant tropical nature that surrounds me. It is never still; it always surprises me. How can we ignore the fact that we need to act together to create an impact? It will take some time to change everything we are doing wrong, but we all need to start cooperating with Mother Nature. Small steps that will add up if we all are more conscious by new materials, new processes and new efficiencies."

©Hola Johanna Ortiz is teaming up with H&M for a collaboration that will be out in March

To you, what is the best way of becoming a powerful voice of fashion through social media?

"One should be responsible with that voice you use. It is a susceptible moment in society, so always be respectful in what you post. Besides that, always keep your aesthetics sophisticated and present a color flow that makes sense to other eyes. Remember, it is your presentation card to the world!"

You also have a collaboration with Aerin Lauder. Tell us a bit about that.

"It’s a really nice project, and we have deeply enjoyed this collaboration! I love Aerin’s effortless glamour and lifestyle. Having the opportunity to create neutral shades and understand color in another way has been an incredible experience for me."

Let’s talk celebrities! Who would be a dream to dress? If you haven’t done that already…

"I love women with personality and character. Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston have that; their styles are a bit more minimal, so I would always love to see them in a flirty red JO dress! Emma Watson I find so beautiful and fearless… well, actually, I just adore seeing women from every part of the world embracing their inner Latin flare!"

What is next for Johanna Ortiz?

"Something really unexpected is coming… keep an eye [out]!"