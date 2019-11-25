Maluma wears a $1K+ Versace outfit and we're in love

Maluma is quickly becoming a style icon on and off the red carpet. The 25-year-old Colombian singer is known for his daring looks—he recently rocked high-heeled boots and he made sequined suits cool again at this year’s Met Gala. But when he’s not on a magazine cover or walking a star-studded carpet, Maluma still keeps it cool even when he’s just enjoying a day off at home. When we stay home, we wear a $5 tee, but when Maluma stays home, he wears a $1,201 Versace outfit.

The Medellín singer took to his social media stories to give his millions of fans a peek into his everyday wear, which included tons of Versace. He wore the I Love Baroque bathrobe ($595), I Love Baroque Slippers ($475) and drank coffee from the I Love Baroque mug ($131). Together, the set comes out to a whopping $1,201. While being drenched in Versace, Maluma gave his fans a positive message to start the week on. “I wish you all a happy week, I hope the best for you all,” he said in the video, adding that he hopes everyone has a good Thanksgiving. “Many blessings to you all. This week’s message is that you guys should believe in yourselves. I love you all.”

If that’s not enough to get you to obsess over Maluma, he also shared a short video of him cuddling with his Siberian husky pup, who seemed to be enjoying his master’s plush bathrobe. The singer, who can do no wrong when it comes to fashion, recently graced the cover of the inaugural issue of Harper’s Bazaar Men’s print edition with fellow singer J Balvin. In the issue, Maluma posed in head-head-turning looks and talked about how both his music and fashion choices change depending on his mood.

“I’m very versatile,” he told the publication. “I love doing ballads, really romantic pop. And then I want to do a heavy reggaeton track or one that’s more hip-hop, R&B. It’s the same way I feel about style.”