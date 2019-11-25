Sofia Carson takes a page out of Jennifer Lopez's red carpet look with silver mirror dress

Sunday night was all about the music at the American Music Awards, but the star-studded red carpet proved that it was also about fashion. One celeb that made a major fashion statement was Sofia Carson, who arrived to the AMAs rocking a dazzling sequined dress that honestly deserved its own award. While the 26-year-old singer and actress was striking a pose, we couldn’t help but compare Sofia’s gown to another Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez and the sparkly dress she wore to this year’s Oscars.

Sofia Carson's AMAs dress was similar to JLo's iconic Tom Ford dress

Sofia arrived with a one-shoulder Francesco Scognamiglio Couture dress from the Fall 2019 collection that glistened every time a camera clicked. The gown, which featured ruffle detailing across the neckline that extended to her one sleeve, covered her entire body except for the right arm. The design was similar to the Tom Ford gown JLo wore to the 91st Annual Academy Awards earlier this year.

JLo's memorable dress featured a gold embroidered, mirror mosaic that covered the entire gown. “We thought she looked like a modern version of the Oscars statuette," her stylist Rob Zangardi previously told The Hollywood Reporter about the choice to dress her in the design. The 50-year-old entertainer topped off her look with matching platform mirrored Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Niwaka rings and earrings, all of which enhanced the shimmering effect of the outfit.

JLo wore the mirror mosaic dress for this year's Oscars

Similar to Jennifer’s accessories, Sofia also opted for glittering add-ons, including diamond-studded silver Yvan Tufenkjian earrings and an oversized emerald ring. When it came to her hairstyle, the starlette did a side-swept do to show off her statement earrings. JLo did a similar style for the Oscars to show off her giant diamon earrings. Sofia, who hosted the AMAs Red Carpet Live show with Lauren Jauregui, has previously opened up about her love of the Hustlers actress.

Sofia styled her hair to the side to show off her statement earrings

“The first time I met JLo I had literally never been more starstruck in my life,” Sofia told People. “I went to her dressing room and I literally was like, no words came out of my mouth. And like 15 minutes later, I was like, ‘Can we please take a selfie?’” She added: “It was so embarrassing, but I’ll never forget that moment.”