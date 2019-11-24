Eva Longoria takes LBD to next level in ultimate holiday party dress

Eva Longoria made a difference and a statement last night. The 44-year-old Desperate Housewives icon was the belle of the ball at Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies' 30th Anniversary "Talk Of The Town Gala" at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday November 23. ABC honored Eva with the prestigious "Muriel Siebert Woman of Power Award" for her activism, and we'll be darned if she didn’t arrive looking as glamorous as ever!

Eva Longoria knocked it out of the park in a unique LBD

"Let's make a difference tonight at the ABC’s #talkofthetowngala - benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Institute!" Eva wrote that night on social media along with a photo of her stunning style. "Thank you for the honor!"

The woman of the hour certainly fit the part in a little black dress by Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato. Of course, this wasn’t any old LBD. Eva was styled in the strapless frock, which looked like a classic dress upon first glance. A chic ruffle bust and a golden side zipper were among the glittering adornments that took things to another level. However, nothing was as show-stopping as the dress tail!

MORE: Eva Longoria honors Mexican lineage with incredible musical debut - and yes, she sang!

Nothing like a surprise train to get onlookers buzzing! Although it was a short LBD, the design included a bustle in back, which elevated the entire ensemble. Fresh off of Fashion Week 2019, the VZ number is the ultimate holiday gathering dress - business up front and a party in the back!

Eva and Jumanji star Dania Ramirez

Over 500 guests celebrated Eva and other honorees at the Beverly Hilton in the name of breast and prostate cancer research. Another star attendee was Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez, who Eva seemed thrilled to catch up with. The event benefited the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.