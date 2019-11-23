Houndstooth, a print that originated in Scotland in the mid-19th century, has become a timeless classic once loved by such style icons as Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana. And the one time menswear pattern is more modern than ever this season – just ask Cardi B, who was spotted at Paris Fashion Week sporting a $9,200 houndstooth coat by Chanel, giving us the outerwear inspo we needed!

Cara Delevingne wore Cardi's same outfit on the fall-winter 2019/2020 runway

The singer looked like a couture queen as she arrived at the Grand Palais rocking a head to toe black and white Chanel look, complete with a $2,750 fedora and $10,000 wide-leg checkered suit. But that coat was the highlight of the luxe outfit, chic and versatile enough to elevate any outfit from office wear to jeans. Of course, we’re guessing not everyone has that cash to splash, so here are some houndstooth coat options with a lower price tag.

This single-breasted houndstooth look from Revolve costs $268

The Sabra Coat by Lovers + Friends, which can be found at Revolve ($268), is perfect for creating statement looks with its distinctive black and white motif. It’s a straight-cut, midi-length piece that is the perfect addition to any closet.

Midi-length wrap coats, like this one from Zara, are great with boots

Zara’s Houndstooth coat ($199) is a great choice, in an on-trend wrap style loved by Meghan Markle. The overcoat is has a stylish oversized cut, giving it a relaxed, yet glamorous look.

Double-breasted jackets are another take on the classic

If you are looking for a real bargain, Shein’s Double-Breasted Houndstooth Coat will set you back just $39. With it’s notched lapels, it looks great with turtlenecks or pussy-bow blouses – two more of the season’s hottest trends.