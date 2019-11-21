Lauren Jauregui is Parisian chic in her latest winter outfit

During the winter season, celebrities put their best fashion foot forward when it comes to winter wear. Coats, patterned tights and thigh-high boots are some go-to styles that are fit for the holidays. But Lauren Jauregui just gave everyone an education on what it means to rock a winter outfit.

©@laurenjauregui Lauren Jauregui rocked winter wear with a Coach bag

The 23-year-old singer, who lives between Los Angeles and Miami, wore a winter outfit that’s perfect for warm cities. She dressed in a beige oversized wool sweater that worked as a mini dress. To complete the ~lewk~, Lauren accessorized with a pair of dark sunnies, a black beret and large gold hoops.

Loading the player...

The Cuban-American performer is also known for wearing stylish bags—for this occasion, Lauren matched her outfit with a stunning Coach bag. The Tabby Top Handle In Colorblock Snakeskin ($695) features a mix of polished pebble leather a genuine snakeskin details in the front. If you want to replicate this look, the bag is currently available for purchase online. Besides rocking winter styles, Lauren is also gearing up to release her first solo album.