Lauren Jauregui is Parisian chic in her latest winter outfit

During the winter season, celebrities put their best fashion foot forward when it comes to winter wear. Coats, patterned tights and thigh-high boots are some go-to styles that are fit for the holidays. But Lauren Jauregui just gave everyone an education on what it means to rock a winter outfit.

Lauren Jauregui rocked winter wear with a Coach bag

The 23-year-old singer, who lives between Los Angeles and Miami, wore a winter outfit that’s perfect for warm cities. She dressed in a beige oversized wool sweater that worked as a mini dress. To complete the ~lewk~, Lauren accessorized with a pair of dark sunnies, a black beret and large gold hoops.

Loading the player...

MORE: Lauren Jauregui opens up about her sexuality and life after Fifth Harmony

The Cuban-American performer is also known for wearing stylish bags—for this occasion, Lauren matched her outfit with a stunning Coach bag. The Tabby Top Handle In Colorblock Snakeskin ($695) features a mix of polished pebble leather a genuine snakeskin details in the front. If you want to replicate this look, the bag is currently available for purchase online. Besides rocking winter styles, Lauren is also gearing up to release her first solo album.

The Tabby Top Handle In Colorblock Snakeskin ($695) is currently available online

“The record is coming along incredibly,” she told ET during the Latin Grammys red carpet. “I’ve super, super, just kinda been diving into this creative process and really finding out who I am and really working through that. And of course, part of my identity is being Latina from Miami and I grew up speaking Spanglish in my home and Spanish in my home. So naturally the songwriting process, se involucró.”

Next up, Lauren is hosting the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet Live with fellow Latina Sofia Carson.