Eva Mendes wants to make you shine with her new holiday collection

The holidays are here! Well, almost here, but in case you’d like to be holiday-ready ahead of the chaos, Eva Mendes’ latest collection for New York & Company has got you covered. The latest drop is here to make you ready for the holidays, and comes with plenty of glitz, glamour and sparkle fit for all kinds of party occasions (including the office party!). Eva’s holiday edit includes everything from sequin shift dresses to a metallic halter jumpsuit to more muted tones and silhouettes for those who want to stand out only a little less. Below are only a few of our favorite pieces from her collection. Get ready to be inspired!

Eva wears the Kit Sequin Halter Jumpsuit, $91

Shine on

Eva models the Kit Sequin Halter Jumpsuit, a look we stan for a glam night out (or in) and, of course, New Year’s parties. Forget about the ball drop! This head-turning number will have you dazzling on the dance floor and looking fabulous right as you’re counting down to 2020.

Eva looking glam in the Sabrina Black Dress, $56

Wear-anywhere LBD

We can all use a little black dress, and this flirty silhouette is a fave for pairing with sexy heels and tall boots alike. It’s also versatile in that you can rock it with a belt à la Eva or without for a more relaxed style. It’s your pick!

The mom-of-two wins holiday style in the Cher Sequin Sheath dress, $91

Rainbow chic

Aside from the Cuban-American beauty modeling the heck out of this shimmery, rainbow-striped dress, we love the Cher Sequin Sheath dress for that retro, disco-like feel. Not only is the shape ultra-flattering, but the shimmery fabric adds style points too.

Perfect pairing: the Darci Sweater, $49 and the Valla Tulle Skirt, $56

Perfect Pairing

This look merges comfort with style, a win-win situation, in our opinion. The knit gives a cozy outlook, while the tulle skirt adds chic party-ready vibes. Wear it with your favorite heels and voilà – you’re ready to take on the day or night!