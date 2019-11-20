History has been made in the crowning of Yireh Carrasco as one of overall winners at the Elite Model Look World Final in Paris, France. Yireh is the first ever Latina model to be named female winner of the modeling competition — talk about repping la cultura.

The young model, who hails from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, flew to Paris to participate in the 36th edition of the global modeling competition in the hopes of doing her country proud.

©GettyImages The 16-year-old Dominican Republic native was completely overwhelmed when she heard that she had won the competition in honor of her home country

"I took my first plane to Paris, and I wasn't able to get there due to technical difficulties, and I had to stay in Canada," starts off the model in a heartfelt post on her personal social media page.

She continued, "We arrived to Paris, tired, but with the biggest desire to give my all on behalf of my country...[the Dominican Republic] was the last country to enter [the competition], I was happy and then asked God, [we've got to] keep climbing, and now with even more strength."

Yireh also stated, "When I heard that the DR was the winner, I thought that was dreaming and I only realized that I had won when the press started to gather around me. I want to thank God for being able to see [our] tricolor flag in Paris and for being the first Latin American woman to win the competition."