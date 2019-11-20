2019 was a big year in fashion. The 90s trends were alive and well, streetwear became the go-to style for any occasion and shapewear is now a staple in every woman’s closet. However, it was mostly the year for royal style. According to global fashion platform Lyst, Meghan Markle was the most searched “influencer” of 2019.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle was named the top fashion influencer of 2019

The search engine, which compiles the year’s biggest fashion moments based on data, announced the top ten celebrities that drove “the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news coverage and social media mentions over the last 12 months.” The Duchess of Sussex topped the list at number one beating out rapper Cardi B and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who came in fifth and seventh place, respectively.

As the platform reports, the 38-year-old royal was the most powerful dresser, sparking “an average 216% increase in searches for similar pieces.” The royal engagement that recently drew all of us to her sartorial choices was the royal tour of South Africa. Meghan, who was accompanied by Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison, wore five different shirt dresses during their first official trip as a family of three. Consequently, searches for that style grew 45% in the span of just one month. Besides the shirt dress, the royal mom also wore the Club Monaco dress, which sold out in less than 24 hours after a 570% increase in searches, while the J Crew skirt she wore while visiting a group of women in Cape Town saw a 102% increase in searches for the clothing brand.