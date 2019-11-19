Jennifer Lopez is having quite the year—she’s fresh off her It’s My Party tour that celebrated her milestone 50th birthday, she’s getting Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers and she had one of the most iconic fashion moments this year when she she walked the Versace runway show in a revamped version of her 2000 Grammys dress. If that wasn’t enough, she’s now been announced as the new face of Coach.

©Coach Jennifer Lopez was named the new face of Coach

The design house announced the exciting news on Tuesday that the 50-year-old entertainer will be the new global face of the brand. “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach” JLo said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style––an uptown downtown mix.” The announcement was accompanied by the first image of the new campaign, featuring the singer in a leather coat and patterned scarf. The black-and-white photos also included the brand’s logo.

Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers also explained why they chose to work with the superstar.“Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way––she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” he explained.