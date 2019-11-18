Michelle Obama was born a show stopper: from the things she does to the things she says to the fashion she wears. The former First Lady just knows how to shine.

Her most recent shining moment (and we mean literally shining) was at The American Portrait Gala in support of her bestie Lin-Manuel Miranda. At the event, the Becoming author stunned in a yellow floor-length crystal corseted gown by Schiaparelli.

©@michelleobama Michelle was at the even in full support of her dear friend Lin-Manuel saying in a heartfelt statement on social media that what she loves most about him "is that he believes it’s his duty to lift up those around him, especially the next generation"n

Daniel Roseberry, who was named Artistic Director for Schiaparelli, shared that it was a honor to make this gown for Mrs. Obama and how there was more to the dress than meets the eye. "The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color," said Daniel in a statement.