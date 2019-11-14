Christmas came early! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just dropped their second Quay Australia sunglasses collection and like the first line they released back in March, this line of shades are big, bold and ultra sexy.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez launched a new Quay Australia sunglasses collection

Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod features a variety of new styles for her and him while being perfect for the fall/winter season. “The first collection was super colorful, bold, and fun, and I think this one is a little more everyday, with festive gold touches and warm, classic colors,” JLo said in a statement. “It definitely has a little more elegant holiday vibe to it.”

The power couple took to their social media accounts to announce the exciting news to their millions of fans with photos of themselves modeling the new shades. “Celebrating Round [two] with @quayaustralia and my Macha,” the former pro baseball player wrote alongside a picture of him and JLo modeling the sunglasses beside a pool. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old singer captioned her post “Get ready for the season of [sunglasses].”