Queen Letizia rocks the sheer trend during glam date with King Felipe in Cuba

Queen Letizia isn’t playing any games when it comes to dressing in fall’s biggest trends. On day two of their trip to Cuba, Letizia and her husband King Felipe joined Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta for a reception at the Spanish embassy, at which the 47-year-old stunned in a peach midi dress by Maje. The semi-sheer number won our hearts for its chic and sophisticated silhouette, but what’s truly captivating is the slip-dress-and-overcoat effect.

Letizia rocked a semi-sheer midi number by Maje

Not only is the color a lovely, pastel hue, but the button-down shirt dress is completely redefined in this number as the frock consists of a sleeveless slip underneath a sheer, long-sleeve layer with a built-in tie around the waist. Her dress appears to be made of organza, one of fall’s must-have trends that will surely carry on well into spring.

The former journalist kept her look monochrome by accessorizing with neutral suede pumps featuring a single PVC strap and a pair or delicate diamond earrings. Beauty-wise, Letizia wore her hair up in a relaxed up-do and attained to her go-to makeup look: smokey eyes a swipe of blush, highlight, and soft rosy lips.

The Queen loves a chic, monochrome moment

Just a day before, the mom-of-two styled herself in yet another major trend-turned-staple: animal print. On Tuesday, November 12, Letizia touched down in La Habana with her husband wearing a similar style dress in that it was a long-sleeve, belted midi, however, it was adorned in a black and white zebra print.

The royal fashionista never stops amazing us with her elevated sartorial choices. Following her moment in the sheer Maje number, Letizia slipped into a teal-colored sleeveless dress by Nina Ricci for a second reception. Her frock featured a high neck and white shell appliqués giving a nod to Cuba’s sub-tropical climate. Once more, she went monochrome by teaming her look with cross-strapped heels and a Magrit crossbody in the same pastel hue.

Letizia donned a separate pastel-colored piece by Nina Ricci

We can’t wait to see what other covetable pieces she packed in that stylish suitcase of hers!