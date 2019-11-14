JLo and A-Rod debut sunglasses collection with a sultry photoshoot - see the pics!

Christmas came early!Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguez just dropped their second Quay Australia sunglasses collection and like the first line they released back in March, this line of shades are big, bold and ultra sexy.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez launched a new Quay Australia sunglasses collection

Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod features a variety of new styles for her and him while being perfect for the fall/winter season. “The first collection was super colorful, bold, and fun, and I think this one is a little more everyday, with festive gold touches and warm, classic colors,” JLo said in a statement. “It definitely has a little more elegant holiday vibe to it.”

The power couple took to their social media accounts to announce the exciting news to their millions of fans with photos of themselves modeling the new shades. “Celebrating Round [two] with @quayaustralia and my Macha,” the former pro baseball player wrote alongside a picture of him and JLo modeling the sunglasses beside a pool. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old singer captioned her post “Get ready for the season of [sunglasses].”

The power couple posed for a sultry photoshoot to model the new styles

As for the styles, fans can expect shades that both JLo and A-Rod would wear on the daily. Take for example, the All In Mini frame. It’s a modern and glam take on the classic aviator shape perfect for any woman who wants to invest in shades good for everyday use. One the men’s side, the Reckless sunnies feature a square injection frame that fits any face shape. "Alex and I really wanted to make sure our style was captured here—be classic, but also sexy and glamorous," the Hustlers actress explained. "We just wanted to have a strong sense of our self-expression and of who we really are."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a variety of styles perfect for him and her

The collection, which starts at $50, is now available to purchase online. "Sunglasses have been such a staple in my wardrobe for so long, no matter what I'm wearing," JLo continued. "I tried to bring that to this collection—a pair for every occasion. I wanted to create something for everybody."