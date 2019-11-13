Rihanna utilizando un outfit animal print de Saint Laurent

Rihanna knows how to combine animal prints for a wild look

Animal printin its numerous forms – is this season's favorite motif and Rihanna has already fallen under its spell. At the presentation of her biography – titled Rihanna – at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the singer donned an asymmetric leopard print mini dress with knee-high snakeskin print boots – both by Saint Laurent.

The asymmetric fitted midi dress emphasized her figure to the max, and the combination of animal prints was a winner. It was an outfit that has inspired us to bring out our "wild" side too....

Rihanna vistiendo un total look animal print©Getty Images
This outfit didn't just combine two of the most trendy prints, it also brought out the best in her figure by accentuating her waistn

Daring and sexy

- Animal Print Ruched Mesh Body-Con Dress: this empire cut dress with draped side detail on the skirt from Socialite will highlight your figure, while also showing a little skin. Nordstrom ($35.40).

- Square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses: complete your animal print look in these Gucci sunglasses. The Outnet ($230).

- Maryana: combine animal prints with these boots from Schutz. Zappos ($350).

Vestido de Nordstrom, lentes de The Outnet y botas de Zappos en animal print©Nordstrom / The Outnet / Zappos
Re-create Rihanna’s look with these ideasn

Discreet and elegant

- Printed Mini Dress: a long sleeved look, this option is also fitted at the waist and has the same animal print as Rihanna’s dress. Zara ($69.90).

- Snake Print Satchel Bag: this practical accessory is a way of incorporating the trend into your closet in a more subtle way. Eloquii ($69.95).

- Riser Boot: make an impact in these tiger print boots from Chinese Laundry. DWS ($69.99).

Vestido de Zara, bolso de Eloquii y botas de DSW en animal print©Zara / Eloquii / DSW
Flaunt a chic look with these items, inspired by Rihanna

Fresh and fun

- Tan Leopard Frill Plunge Romper: swap a dress for a comfortable romper. Pretty Little Thing ($22).

- Women's Sophia Polarized Square Sunglasses: add a wicked touch with a pair of reptile print sunglasses by Betsey Johnson. Amazon ($47.64).

- Snake effect high-leg boots: exude sensuality with these attractive snakeskin print boots. Mango ($99.99).

Romper de Pretty Little Thing, lentes de Amazon y botas de Mango en animal print©Pretty Little Thing / Amazon / Mango
Other ideas for incorporating this season’s trend into your wardrobe

Let your outfits become a "safari of style" just like Rihanna. This season you've got no excuse not to.

