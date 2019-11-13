It’s clear that Margot Robbie knows how to wear the combination of black and white in the most flattering of ways - usually sourcing her clothes from Chanel. It’s a color pairing that never goes out of style and can be worn during any season.

Of course, the Wolf Of Wall Street actress appreciates that it’s the use of other design elements that creates the most impact. Details such as the texture of the materials has taken her monocrome outfits to the next level.

©Getty Images Black leather shorts and a white top is a winning formula that Margot Robbie knows all about, as does the brand Self-Portrait.n

The glossy finish of leather gives it a luxe feel, and the Birds Of Prey actress knows how to use it to her advantage. She looked fierce in a pair of black leather shorts with a ruffle waist and buckle in the shape of the monogram of the Chanel brand.

The rock chic look is contrasted with the upper part of her ensemble - a white poplin shirt with a high neck and long sleeves that is more reminiscent of the classic and formal style of Karl Lagerfeld.

©Getty Images The Australian actress, the face of Chanel’s Gabrielle perfume, wears her favorite black and white combination with a pleated ruffle top and sateen pants.

The Self-Portrait label employs a similar look in their Fall 2019 collection, which adds an asymmetric off-the-shoulder top to the combination. Margot wore a similar style of top - by Chanel of course - which includes pleated ruffles completed with a pair of simple straight-leg black sateen pants, a silhouette so universal that a version of it has already been sent down the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week.

©Getty Images Black pants and a white top are classics that are an absolute must for your wardrobe

With the arrival of colder temperatures, it’s common to see a preference for warmer fabrics, such as thicker tartan, gingham, houndstooth and others that are mostly made of wool.